 Saurabh Sachdeva Opens Up About Playing Marich In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana At IFP Season 16
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Saurabh Sachdeva Opens Up About Playing Marich In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana At IFP Season 16

Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva told FPJ Showbiz at IFP Season 16 that his training in mass acting helped him prepare for Marich in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He used specific body movements to portray the shape-shifting character, who transforms into a golden deer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Priyam TripathiUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Saurabh Sachdeva Opens Up About Playing Marich In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana At IFP Season 16
Saurabh Sachdeva |

Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva opened up about preparing for his role as Marich in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana. Speaking exclusively to FPJ Showbiz at IFP Season 16, Sachdeva revealed how his training in mass acting helped him approach the shape-shifting character.

“I did work in a different way in this project. I was working with mass because I'm a trained mass actor,” he said.

Explaining his preparation, Sachdeva added, “So I used my mass to move my body in a certain way,” highlighting how Marich's shape-shifting abilities influenced his physical performance.

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In the epic, Marich transforms into a golden deer, setting off events that eventually lead to Sita's abduction.

The upcoming film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sachdeva also expressed curiosity about how his interpretation of Marich would translate onto the screen.

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