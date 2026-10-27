'It Amounts To Sexual Harassment': Actress Sunainaa Slams Obscene AI-Generated Video, Threatens Legal Action

Telugu actress Sunainaa condemned an obscene AI-generated video featuring her likeness that has been circulating on social media. Calling the incident a violation of her privacy and dignity, the actress demanded the removal of the content and warned of civil and criminal action against those responsible for creating or sharing it.

In a statement, Sunainaa clarified that she had never consented to the creation or circulation of the video. She also cautioned people against forwarding or reposting it.

Sunainaa condemns AI-generated video using her face

Expressing her anger over the incident, Sunainaa explained that AI had been used to place her face onto obscene content, creating a misleading impression that she was associated with the material.

“It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona. I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she stated.

“I wish to state clearly that I have neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of this content in any manner whatsoever. Any suggestion, express or implied, that I am associated with it is false, misleading and without any foundation. This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity,” the actress added.

Sunainaa also pointed out that such acts could have serious legal consequences under Indian law.

“It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she further wrote.

Sunainaa demands immediate removal, warns of legal action

Sunainaa has called on social media users and other individuals to stop distributing the video and remove any copies they may have. She made it clear that her warning applies not only to those who created or uploaded the content but also to those who continue to circulate it.

Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR and others raised similar concerns

Sunainaa is not the only actor to speak out against the misuse of AI. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR recently warned of legal action after an obscene AI-edited version of their song Chuttamalle from Devara surfaced online.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh have also previously raised concerns about the misuse of their identities and images.

Who is Sunainaa?

Sunainaa made her acting debut in 2005 with Kumari vs Kumari. She was last seen in Sekhar Kammula's 2025 film Kuberaa and also appeared in the 2024 Prime Video web series Inspector Rishi.

The actress made headlines after announving her engagement to a mystery man, whom fans speculated was Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri. The two later sparked breakup rumours in June after reportedly unfollowing each other on social media.