'They Change The Size Of Your…': Shriya Saran Shares Experience Of AI Abuse Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle Video Row

Shriya Saran Opens Up About AI Deepfakes Amid Janhvi Kapoor Row | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shriya Saran, who was last seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion alongside Ajay Devgn, recently opened up about AI abuse after morphed images of her surfaced online. The actress addressed the growing misuse of AI, which has increasingly raised concerns across the film industry.

Her remarks come amid the controversy surrounding an AI-altered version of Janhvi Kapoor's song Chuttamalle from her 2024 film Devara: Part 1, which allegedly depicted the actress in a sexually explicit and degrading manner.

Shriya Saran Opens Up About AI Deepfakes Amid Janhvi Kapoor Row

Speaking to News18, Shriya said, "It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me. They change the size of your b**s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a* looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right."

Shriya Saran On AI

Further, Shriya acknowledged that while AI offers several benefits and can be a useful tool, it also has the potential to be misused in dangerous ways. She noted that this concern extends to technology as a whole, adding that people will eventually have to learn to live with it or find ways to deal with its consequences.

Reflecting on her journey in the film industry, the actress also observed that several aspects of an actor’s life have changed since she made her debut with Ishtam in 2001.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story to call out the misuse of technology to objectify women, the actor said that circulating fictionalised content without consent is "deeply violating".



Jr NTR was among the first to publicly condemn the video. He called the act "disgusting, sick and shameless" and said legal action should be taken against those responsible.