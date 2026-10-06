Shriya Saran Recalls Drishyam Makers Letting Her Leave Shoots Early As A New Mother: ‘Sometimes Even Before Ajay Devgn Sir’

Shriya Saran Recalls Drishyam Makers Letting Her Leave Shoots Early As A New Mother | Instagram

Since last year, one debate which has been going on in the film industry is about an eight-hour shift for actresses who are new mothers. It started after, reportedly, Deepika Padukone demanded an eight-hour shift from the makers of Spirit. While there's no confirmation about it, many actresses have shared their opinion about the same. Drishyam The Conclusion actress Shriya Saran, who is a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, recently, in an interview, revealed how, during the making of Drishyam 2, the makers used to send her off earlier, sometimes even before Ajay Devgn.

The actress recalled, “My daughter was eight months old when I did Drishyam 2. And in Part 3, of course, she’s older. But they were very supportive.”

She added, “After the shoot, they used to send me off earlier, sometimes even before Ajay sir, because they were like, ‘she is a new mother.’ They’re very kind, sweet, and I’m grateful to them.” Shriya also revealed that her first reading for Drishyam 2 happened during her daughter's sleep time.

Shriya's performance in Drishyam The Conclusion has received a good response from critics and the audience. Her act in the climax has become the talk of the town.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, the third instalment of the Hindi Drishyam has been performing excellently at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film, in four days, has collected Rs. 197.50 crore net in India, and the movie's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 303 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion Budget

According to reports, Drishyam The Conclusion is made on a budget of Rs. 110 crore. So, the film is already a hit at the box office, and it is all set to become a blockbuster.

Shriya Saran Upcoming Movies

Reportedly, Shriya will be seen in a comedy film directed by Sajid Khan, and it will also star Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. However, the film is not yet officially announced.