Ramayana 2 Vs Spirit: Ranbir Kapoor Informed Sandeep Reddy Vanga About Sequel's Delay, Helping Prabhas-Starrer Secure Diwali 2027 Release: Report

Ranbir Kapoor Alerted Sandeep Reddy Vanga About Ramayana 2 Delay? | Photo Via Instagram

Prabhas has announced that his upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will arrive in theaters during Diwali 2027, instead of its earlier scheduled release date of March 5, 2027. The film is set to compete with Ramayana: Part 2, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, which is also scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor Alerted Sandeep Reddy Vanga About Ramayana 2 Delay?

Amid reports of a potential box-office clash, speculation has emerged that Ramayana 2 could be postponed to 2028. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir was aware of the possibility of a delay and reached out to his friend and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after receiving official information about the development.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Quickly Decided To Announce Spirit Release Date After Ranbir Kapoor's Call

The report further claimed that Vanga moved quickly after learning about the possible delay. "The minute Vanga got the news of the delay, he made a quick decision to arrive on Diwali 2027 before anyone else took the date. Bhushan Kumar was in agreement, as he always is with Vanga, and the two people announced the date," the source added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vanga share a close bond, having worked together on Animal, which was a huge success at the box office.

Official Confirmation About Ramayana 2 Delay Awaited

However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the postponement of Ramayana: Part 2. Reportedly, the film’s new release date is expected to be announced soon, potentially through a post-credit scene in the first instalment of Ramayana, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali.