Ramayana OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer To Release On JioHotstar On Pay-Per-View Basis After Theatrical Run

Ramayana OTT Release | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The advance booking for the film has started, and it is getting a good response. Meanwhile, it has been announced that the film will have a unique OTT release post the theatrical run. Ramayana will be available on JioHotstar on a pay-per-view basis.

Nita Ambani on Ramayana's OTT release

While talking about it, Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, JioStar, in a statement said, “Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures – a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward."

The statement further read, "At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness.”

Namit Malhotra on Ramayana's digital release

Producer Namit Malhotra stated that he believes Ramayana is a film which should be experienced on the biggest screen in IMAX 3D. However, India's cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds the mythology close to their heart. He stated that the film belongs to every Indian, and their ambition must reflect that.

The producer further said, "JioHotstar has time and again shown how technology can bring a nation together through its sports and entertainment offering. That made them a natural partner to take Ramayana into people’s hands and living rooms, after its theatrical run.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to see what response Ramayana will get on JioHotstar with this pay-per-view arrangement.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana is slated to release on November 5, 2026. The movie will be released in two parts, and part 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.