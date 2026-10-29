Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Song Judi Jodi Wins Praise After Mangal Rang Backlash, Makers Release Track On Karwa Chauth

The makers of Ramayana have released the film's new song, Judi Jodi, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, and the track has prompted reactions on social media. While several netizens have responded positively to the song's traditional musical elements and its portrayal of Lord Rama and Maa Sita's bond, its release comes amid criticism of the film's earlier tracks, Mangal Rang and Ravana Tandav.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Judi Jodi celebrates the divine couple's relationship against the backdrop of their wedding. The song's video has not been released yet.

Netizens react

The song has received a mixed wave of online discussion, with many viewers responding to its devotional tone and traditional instrumentation. Some have said it could become a popular choice at weddings, particularly during a bride's bidai, while others believe it will work well on the big screen. Several comments have also compared it favourably with the film's previous songs, with some calling it the best track released from the project so far.

"This is going to play at every wedding! What a masterpiece celebrating Sanatani culture with soulful melodies and magnificent instruments," read a comment on Instagram.

"So mesmerizing 🔥👏Haters will cry again but nobody cares ❤️ Wishing Ramayana movie hoge success," read another comment.

"Ab lag raha hai Ramayana aachi tarah se banai gai hai aasu jarur niklenge," another comment read.

A user wrote, "This one is definitely becoming our daughter's Bidai Geet ...how beautifully ...they use the traditional instruments and Sargam from Maithli folk music."

"Now this is something epic and divine," wrote other person.

"The best song of ramayana till today."

The reactions come after Mangal Rang and Ravana Tandav faced criticism online.

About the song

Composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, the track is available in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the Hindi version, while Heer has lent her voice to the Tamil rendition. Sireesha Bhagavatula has sung the Telugu version, Amritha Suressh the Malayalam version, and Pooja Vaidyanath the Kannada version.

Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for all five versions, with Karthik Netha adapting the Tamil lyrics, Rakendu Mouli the Telugu lyrics, Vinayak Sasikumar the Malayalam lyrics and Karthik Saragur the Kannada lyrics.

Ramayana Cast And Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.