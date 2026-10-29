'Log Ek Shaandaar Pakshi Ki Bhi Charcha Kar Rahe Hai...': Ramayana's Jatayu Anupam Kher Reacts To Film Getting Positive Early Reviews - Watch Video

Ramayana's Jatayu Anupam Kher Reacts To Film Getting Positive Early Reviews | X (Twitter)

A few weeks ago, the makers of Ramayana revealed that Anupam Kher has given the voice to Jatayu's character in the film. Even a poster featuring Jatayu (bird) was released. Ramayana's premiere took place in Los Angeles, USA, on October 27, 2026, and the early reviews from the screening have been quite positive. Kher took to X (Twitter) to share a video and react to the positive reviews.

Anupam Kher reacts to positive reviews

In the video, he said that it is nice to see the reviews that Ramayana is getting after the film's LA premiere. Kher also mentioned that people are talking about the visuals in the film and the way the story of Ramji is narrated.

लॉस एंजेलिस से रामायण को लेकर आ रही शुरुआती प्रतिक्रियाएँ मन को बहुत ख़ुशी और गर्व से भर रही हैं। हमारी इस महान कथा को दुनिया भर के दर्शकों तक इतने बड़े पैमाने पर पहुँचते देखना एक अद्भुत एहसास है।🕉🙏❤️ और इस यात्रा में जटायु की आवाज़ बनना मेरे लिए ख़ास है। 5 नवंबर को स्टॉकहोम में फ़िल्म देखने का बेसब्री से इंतज़ार है। जय हो! श्रीरामचन्द्र जी की जय हो!🕉🕉🙏 #Ramayana @malhotra_namit — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2026

He further said, "It fills the heart with pride to see that our great story is being presented on such a large international stage on a scale equal to the world's epic films. Producer Namit Malhatra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman and all the artists, technicians and talented actors have together made a big dream come true. I wonder how many people must have worked hard and put in their talent to make this film."

Anupam Kher on his Jatayu scene

Further talking about his voice as Jatayu, Kher said, "One more thing that people are also discussing is a wonderful bird scene. That bird, Jatayu's voice is mine, and that makes me more happy."

He said that it is truly satisfying to see that an Indian story and Indian cinema have been presented on this scale in front of the world. The veteran actor thanked the makers of Ramayana for taking the story to such a big stage.

Kher urges audiences to watch Ramayana

Kher further told people to go and watch the film on November 5, 2026. He concluded, "Let people know what they can learn from Indian cinema and the story of Ramchandraji. Jai Shri Ram!"

Well, after the early positive reviews, everyone is keen to watch Ramayana on the big screens.