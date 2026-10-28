'Ravana Is Not All Bad': Sai Pallavi's Statement At Ramayana LA Premiere Sparks Mixed Reactions Online - Watch Viral Video

Sai Pallavi's Statement About Raavana Leaves Netizens Upset | X / YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is all set to release on November 5, 2026. The film, on October 27, 2026, had a premiere in Los Angeles, USA, and a video of Sai from there has gone viral on social media. It is a video of her interaction on the red carpet, where she is seen talking about the movie. However, one of her statements about Ravana has grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

While interacting on the red carpet, Sai said that for anyone who is curious about Indian culture and epics, their film could be the best start for them, as it is the best version of Ramayana that exists. She said that they have aced the VFX game and have the best technicians on board.

“It’s important that we spot the Ravana in us, and make changes over time.” She then shared a candid laugh about Part 2 releasing next year: “No, I haven’t started filming yet!” At the International Red Carpet of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’s world premiere in David Geffen Theatre, Academy Museum, Los Angeles, Sai Pallavi spoke with incredible depth and grace on presenting the epic 🤍 #saipallavi | #ramayana | @Sai_Pallavi92 | @WorldOfRamayana — SaiPallaviCanvas™ (@pallavicanvas) October 28, 2026

The actress further said, "At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time."

Netizens react to Sai Pallavi's statement about Ravana

Well, netizens have given mixed reactions to Sai's 'Ravana is not all bad' statement. A netizen tweeted, "A woman praising her abductor (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "There are certain places who does worship Ravana and does not burn Ravana's effigy. So they are showing his grey side to black. She is right in a way. He is lord shiva devotee,scholar,musician his good side but his pride and lust brought him to dark side (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "People want controversy over everything. She clearly compares ravana to our inner demon which everyone has and that we should conquer them (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana early reviews

After the premiere in LA, many people who have watched the movie are sharing their reviews on social media, and mostly Ramayana is receiving a good response.