Ramayana Fever Grips Pakistan! Hindus In Karachi Put Up Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Film Poster At Temple, Hope For Oscar Award - Watch Video

Pakistani Hindus Promote Ramayana | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The audience in India is surely quite excited to watch the movie, but Namit Malhotra's production venture is also creating a good buzz in the neighbouring country, Pakistan. A YouTuber from Karachi, Pakistan, shared a video in which the Hindus of the city are seen celebrating Ramayana and cheering for the movie.

In the video, a few people are seen giving their best wishes to Ranbir, Sai, and Nitesh for Ramayana. They also stick the poster of Ramayana at a temple in Karachi, hoping that it would do well at the box office and win an Oscar award.

Watch the video of Ramayana celebration in Pakistan below...

Will Ramayana release in Pakistan?

Due to the political and military tensions between the two countries, the release of Indian films has been banned in Pakistan. So, it will be interesting to see whether Ramayana will get a release in the neighbouring country or not.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, there were reports that the pirated version of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar had become quite popular in Pakistan, and there were over 2 million downloads of the film.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026. Meanwhile, Part 2 is slated to release on Diwali next year; however, reportedly, it has been postponed to 2028.

Ramayana early reviews

A premiere of Ramayana Part 1 was held in Los Angeles, USA, on October 27, 2026, and the early reviews from the screening have been quite positive. People who have watched the movie are praising Ranbir and Yash's performances.

The expectations from Ramayana are quite high, and it is expected to take the box office by storm.