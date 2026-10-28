Ramayana Review: 'Magnetic Performance By RK'; Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Co-Star Poorna Jagannathan Praises Actor

Poorna Jagannathan Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Performance In Ramayana | Instagram

On October 27, 2026, a premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was organised in Los Angeles, USA. It was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Nitesh, Namit Malhotra, and others. Many reviewers, content creators, and celebrities were also a part of the premiere, including Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan. After watching the movie, Poorna took to Instagram to share a short review of the film and praised Ranbir's performance.

Poorna Jagannathan praises Ranbir Kapoor

She posted on her Instagram story, "world.of.ramayana premier was beautiful - grounded by a magnetic performance by RK (sic)." Poorna also shared another Insta story in which she shared a picture with Ranbir and wrote, "Go see world.of.ramayana in 3D with this King! (sic)."

Check out Poorna's posts below...

Ramayana early reviews

After the LA premiere, the early reviews of Ramayana have been quite positive. Yash and Ranbir's performances are being praised a lot.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and part 2 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027. However, reportedly, part 2 is postponed to 2028.

Ramayana advance booking

While usually the advance booking of a film starts just a few days before it releases, the advance booking of Ramayana started on October 20, 2026, 16 days before it releases. Till now, the movie has sold more than 2.77 lakh tickets for its opening day with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold 2.22 lakh tickets.

Namit Malhotra's production venture has till now earned Rs. 14.64 crore gross for its opening day with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, the collection is Rs. 11.88 crore gross.

Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The expectations from the movie are quite high. So, let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.