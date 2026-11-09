Did Yami Gautam Like A Post Claiming No One Can Play Maa Sita Better In Ramayana? |

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has allegedly liked an Instagram post claiming that nobody can portray Maa Sita better than her amid the release of Ramayana. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the actress supposedly liking the post, triggering discussions online. Netizens were quick to connect the latest controversy to Yami allegedly liking a reel that questioned Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win, sparking fresh conversations about the actress's social media activity.

The post, shared by The Ultimate Trolls on Instagram, read, "Nobody can portray Maa Sita better than Yami Gautam Dhar." A screenshot circulating on Reddit appeared to show Yami liking the post. However, when we independently checked the Instagram post, there was no like visible from the actress's account.

A Reddit user shared the screenshot with the caption, "No PR waali Yami Ma Strikes Again." The post attracted several reactions, with one user commenting, "Abhi toh disaster di hai devi ma Yami ne.. aata hi hoga explanation 'it was an accidental click. i have no PR. I am pure and Pious." Another user took a dig at the actress over the alleged like, writing, "She thinks she is better than the rest now that her husband has delivered a superhit."

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This is not the first time Yami Gautam has found herself at the centre of a social media controversy over an alleged Instagram like. Earlier, in March 2026, the actress faced backlash after netizens noticed that she had liked a reel seemingly taking a dig at Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win at the Zee Cine Awards for Tere Ishk Mein. The video juxtaposed Kriti celebrating her win with an old interview clip of Yami talking about award recognition. Following the online uproar, Yami issued a clarification on X, claiming that the like was unintentional. She wrote, "It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally." She also denied resorting to publicity tactics, adding, "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics."

Disclaimer: The alleged Instagram like could not be independently verified by The Free Press Journal at the time of publishing. The claims are based on a screenshot shared on Reddit, and the views expressed in the social media comments belong to the respective users.