Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer All Set To Show Fantastic Jump On Monday

Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey, took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 64.85 crore net in India. On its second day, Friday, the movie dropped at the box office and earned Rs. 48.05 crore. On Saturday, it showed a jump, but again on Sunday, it dropped and collected Rs. 69.80 crore net and Rs. 56.15 crore, respectively. According to Sacnilk, during its first extended weekend, Ramayana earned Rs. 238.85 crore net in India, which is a decent amount. However, now all eyes are on the movie's Monday collection.

Ramayana day 5 box office collection prediction

As per early estimates, the Ranbir, Sai, and Yash-starrer is all set to show a fantastic jump at the box office on its fifth day. We can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 90–100 crore at the box office in India. However, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Ramayana worldwide gross collection

In four days, Ramayana grossed Rs. 222 crore overseas. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 507.20 crore. Well, in India, the film is all set to show a jump on Monday. It will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect internationally.

Ramayana budget

Reportedly, Ramayana Part 1 is made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore, so the Monday boost was clearly required. However, after a fantastic jump on its fifth day, the movie needs to continue to be steady at the box office during the coming days.

Ramayana reviews

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

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