'Evil Intensity And Fire In My Eyes': Raghav Juyal Opens Up About Playing Role Of Meghnad In Ramayana Part 2

Raghav Juyal Opens Up About Playing Role Of Meghnad In Ramayana Part 2 | Instagram

In the post-credit scene of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, we get to see a glimpse of Raghav Juyal, and it is revealed that he will be seen playing the role of Ravana's son Meghnad in Part 2 of the movie, which is slated to release during Diwali 2028. Recently, in an interview, he opened up about the film, and without giving many details, the actor shared how he prepared for the role.

Raghav Juyal on playing Meghnad

While talking to Variety India, Raghav said that he can't reveal much about the character, but he is extremely happy and excited to be playing Meghnad in Part 2. "How I am approaching the character and interpreting his different facets is something I would like to keep between Nitesh (Tiwari) Sir and me for now. It is a very personal process, and I wouldn’t want to reveal too much before the film reaches the audience," he added.

Meghnad's powers and character preparation

He revealed that the filmmaker gave him the brief that Meghnad is an 'extremely powerful yodha', just like his father Ravana, and it was he who brought the war to a standstill. Further talking about the character, Raghav said that Meghnad struck Lakshman, due to which the latter became unconscious and needed Sanjeevani.

The Kill actor added, "Meghnad is also the master of ‘mayavi shaktiyan,’ so Nitesh Sir specifically wanted me to bring that power alive through my eyes. He wanted a certain glint, an almost evil intensity and fire in my eyes. If you notice my glimpse in Part 1, there is a certain intensity in my eyes that he had specifically asked me to bring out."

Actors to be seen in Ramayana Part 2

Not just Raghav, but we can expect multiple new faces to be seen in Ramayana Part 2. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman, Faisal Malik will portray the character of Kumbhakarna, and Suhail Nayyar will be seen as Sughvir in the movie.