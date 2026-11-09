'All Negative Critics Of This Film As Barking Street Dogs...': Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Ramayana; Praises Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

Earlier this year, Ram Gopal Varma was going gaga over Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge, and now, he can't stop praising Ramayana. The filmmaker watched the film on Sunday and took to X to praise Namit Malhotra for taking 'Bollywood beyond Hollywood'. He also shared a tweet praising Yash and Ranbir's performances. However, on Monday morning, RGV shared his long review of Ramayana and also called the negative critics of the film 'barking dogs'.
Ram Gopal Varma praises Ramayana
The Rangeela filmmaker tweeted, "The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force. The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it. The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges weakness. Every frame carries the weight of someone who has burned the old rules and is now moving only by the logic of power. The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences."
He further wrote that one does not leave the film having watched a story, but they leave it after living an experience. The filmmaker explained a few scenes featuring Ranbir, Yash, and Anupam Kher's voice as Jatayu, and revealed what he loved about them.
RGV calls negative critics 'barking dogs'
At the end of the tweet, he wrote, "All in all I want to say this to each and everyone of all the greats who collaborated to make this great film is to treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER (sic)."
Ramayana box office collection
Ramayana has been doing decent business at the box office, but the excellent numbers are missing. During its four-day extended weekend, the film collected Rs. 238.85 crore net in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 285.20 crore.
Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 507.20 crore.