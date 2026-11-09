SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Plot Revealed? Viral Theory Claims Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Has Major Ramayana Connection

Varanasi Has Major Ramayana Connection | Instagram

After Ramayana, one film that everyone is waiting for is SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, and while the first look of the film hinted that there might be a Ramayana connection in the movie, a story has gone viral on social media claiming to be the basic concept of Rajamouli's movie.

Viral theory reveals Kumbha's mission

According to viral social media posts, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of Kumbha, who is speculated to be the reincarnation of Kumbhakarna, Ravana's brother. Kumbha wants to obtain his brother's navaratna nala, which has nine powerful gemstones. During the Ram-Ravana war, these precious stones were dispersed across different continents.

Now, the story of Varanasi is said to be that Kumbha sends Mahesh’s character to find and collect all nine gems. During this journey, he even goes back to the Ramayana period through a wormhole.

Mahesh Babu's character discovers Kumbha's plan

Later, Mahesh's character comes to know that once he gets all nine gems and gives them to Kumbha, the latter will get unstoppable power. To stop this, he travels into the past and interferes in a crucial event during the Ram-Ravana war, and ensures that the nine gems are never separated.

Well, this theory that is doing the rounds on social media is surely quite interesting, and with Rajamouli helming it, we already have high expectations from Varanasi.

Varanasi release date

Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2026. But reportedly, the film might get postponed. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Varanasi budget

According to reports, Varanasi is going to be one of the biggest films made in Indian cinema. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs. 1,200-1,400 crore. It is a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.