Yami Gautam On Reports Of Receiving 'Big Fat Cheque' For Cameo In Husband Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: 'Some Things Are Priceless' - VIDEO

Actress Yami Gautam addressed reports that she received a "hefty payment" for her special appearance in her husband Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge . During an upcoming episode of Kon Honaar Crorepati, the actress revealed that the opportunity to be directed by her husband was more valuable to her than any monetary reward.

Yami, who is currently promoting her horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, appeared on the show hosted by Madhuri Dixit. In a promotional clip shared by the makers on Instagram, Madhuri spoke about enjoying Dhurandhar: The Revenge before asking Yami about her brief appearance in the film. She wanted to know whether the actress had charged a fee or joined the project at her husband’s request.

Responding to the question, Yami dismissed reports that she had received a large cheque for the cameo and explained why the experience was special to her.

Yami Gautam on her cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

“I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo and I was like what is this? But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say 'Yami I want you to come in my film just for good luck'. But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”

Madhuri also expressed her appreciation for Yami’s appearance in the film, recalling the moment audiences discovered her character on screen. “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge, when she turns and we see it's Yami, it was fun to watch,” the actress said.

Yami Gautam’s Role In Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Yami Gautam's reaction to her own scene in Dhurandhar is the cutest thing on internet today https://t.co/sowMSZWWjh — feryy (@ffspari) March 27, 2026

Yami makes a brief but memorable appearance as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is actually an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The action thriller stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun, among others.

The sequel received a strong response from audiences and critics and went on to achieve major box-office success. Its story follows Hamza as he navigates criminal networks and political power struggles while pursuing targets linked to terrorist attacks against India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge also achieved commercial milestones, crossing Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic box office and collecting more than Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.

Yami Gautam’s Film Nayyi Navelli

Meanwhile, Yami's Nayyi Navelli hit the big screens on Friday (October 16). It is a horror-comedy directed by Balaji Mohan. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the film also features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar.