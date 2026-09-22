72nd National Film Awards: 'We Will Discuss Dhurandhar...', Aditya Dhar Hopes To Return To National Film Awards Next Year - Watch Video

Aditya Dhar Hopes National Award For Dhurandhar | X / YouTube

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his wife and actress Yami Gautam attended the 72nd National Film Awards. Their movie Article 370 won Best Feature Film award, and Yami received Best Actress award for her performance in the film. Before the award function, during an interaction on the red carpet, Aditya hoped that maybe next year they would come to the awards for Dhurandhar.

When Aditya was asked about making one of the biggest films in the Indian film industry, the filmmaker said, "We are here for Article 370, we will discuss Dhurandhar hopefully if we come next year also. But, today, it is all about Article 370."

Watch | We will discuss Dhurandhar if we come next year also, but today it's about Article 370: Dhurandhar Maker Aditya Dhar at Ektanagar in Gujarat for National Film Awards with his Actress Wife Yami Gautam pic.twitter.com/AxsgUcaMBV — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 22, 2026

Yami On Her Debut National Award

While talking about her debut National Award, Yami said, "It feels great. We were just discussing, this is the biggest validation for any artist. I think it is the highest honour presented to you by your country. I don't think I will be able to express right now. I am smiling, but from inside I am feeling like an energy of a newcomer for whom everything is so big, everything is so new and special."

Article 370 National Awards

Apart from Best Feature Film and Best Actress, Article 370 also won Best Music Direction (Shashwat Sachdev) award. The film, which was released in 2024, was a hit at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 78.12 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 105.15 crore.

Other National Award Winners

Kartik Aaryan has won Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. Even Malayalam star Mammootty received Best Actor award for his fantastic act in Bramayugam. Dhanush got a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller and won Best Tamil Film as the director of Raayan.

Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, won Best Debut Film of a Director award.