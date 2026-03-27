Yami Gautam Blushes While Secretly Watching Her Dhurandhar 2 Cameo In Packed Theatre; Sister Surilie Captures The Adorable Moment- Watch VIDEO

Yami Gautam Blushes While Secretly Watching Her Dhurandhar 2 Cameo In Packed Theatre |

Yami Gautam, who made a cameo in Dhurandhar 2, was spotted secretly watching the movie in a theatre. The actress was accompanied by her sister, Surilie Gautam. Surilie captured the cameo moment and Yami's reaction, and the video instantly went viral on social media.

Surilie uploaded a clip on her Instagram with the caption, "Movie Time." In the clip, Surilie shows Yami's cameo in Dhurandhar 2 as a nurse. She then turns the camera towards the actress. Yami was seen smiling and being all shy while watching the particular scene in the theatre. She then made a gesture asking her sister to be quiet.

Yami Gautam watching Dhurandhar 2 |

The video instantly went viral on social media. A user shared it on X with the caption, "Yami Gautam blushing watching herself on Dhurandhar screen , how cute!" Another wrote, "Spotted! Yami Gautam enjoying #Dhurandhar2 like a true fan in a packed theatre—supporting hubby Aditya Dhar & even cheering her own cameo!"

Yami Gautam blushing watching herself on *Dhurandhar* screen , how cute!



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Yami Gautam Dhar ☆ Aditya Dhar #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge https://t.co/L0Zoy6GQ9K pic.twitter.com/mEh2vvlgtl — JyotiKarma🚩🇮🇳 (@JyotiKarma7) March 27, 2026

Spotted! ❤️ Yami Gautam enjoying #Dhurandhar2 like a true fan in a packed theatre—supporting hubby Aditya Dhar & even cheering her own cameo! 🔥 #DhurandharTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/2b0sXIGRnk — Smita Patil (@patil45802) March 27, 2026

Reaction of #YamiGautam after watching herself in #DhurandharTheRevenge 😅😂



Yami Gautam steps out for a special screening of #Dhurandhar2 with her Sister Surilie Gautam 🎬 pic.twitter.com/XPUPn0X3rO — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) March 27, 2026

Surilie praised her sister Yami, calling her cameo "outstanding." In another slide, Yami's sister continued to praise her brother-in-law, Aditya Dhar, for making such a "masterpiece." She wrote, "Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms Another masterpiece!! Spectacular film and we are incredibly proud of you and over the moon celebrating your success." Surilie further called her sister Yami the "pillar of strength and luck." She ended her heartfelt note with, "Love you guys and let's party now."

Yami Gautam appears in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a brief but memorable hospital scene. She plays the role of nurse.

Talking about her experience watching Dhurandhar 2, Yami previously told News18, "I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn’t do anything." Further praising her husband, Yami added that Aditya has "given his life's effort" to make the movie, and that Dhurandhar 2 is "an experience that the audience will never forget."