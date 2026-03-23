'Dhurandhar Director, Aditya Dhar Saab Ki Biwi': Yami Gautam's ₹1.48L Saree Look Wins Hearts On Internet

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 23, 2026
Amid Dhurandhar's massive buzz, Yami Gautam actor and wife of the director of the film, Aditya Dhar is also winning hearts on social media for her unexpected cameo in the film and her recent look at an event.
The Haq fame actor was recently spotted at a launch event of her upcoming film, Nayyi Navelli and turned heads in a pure silk, yellow saree.
Yami's Intricately embroidered Dorelle Saree Set is from Mishru which costs around ₹148,000, according to its official website.
The three piece ensemble features a wildflower embroidered saree paired with a matching halter blouse in butter yellow colour.
Yami kept the jewellery minimal and added earrings and a statement ring by Amrapali Jewels to her look.
She kept the styling understated and let the elegant outfit speak for itself. She kept her hair flowy and soft glowy makeup.
While, Yami is currently celebrating the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, she is set to bring her upcoming release Nayyi Navelli in theatres soon.