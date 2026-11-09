'Farah Khan Almost Made Me Cry': Chumbak Actress Amyra Dastur Recalls Filmmaker's Humour That Left Her Teary-Eyed | Farah Khan/YouTube

Actress Amyra Dastur recalled how filmmaker Farah Khan once almost made her cry while they were working together on Kung Fu Yoga, which also starred Jackie Chan. In Farah's latest food vlog, the filmmaker remembered working with Amyra on the film, prompting the actress to bring up an incident she still remembers. Amyra said, "You know Farah almost made me cry," before recalling the "funniest thing" that happened on set.

Amyra praised Farah's sense of humour but admitted that she had not understood it back then. Recalling how people had warned her that Farah would yell at her if she messed up, the actress said she was taken aback when the filmmaker approached her and congratulated her on her performance. Amyra assumed she had done a good job, only for Farah to tell her, "You're going to be my Titanic and ruin my career."

Farah appeared shocked by the revelation and asked, "Did I say that to you?" Amyra, however, maintained that Farah had not delivered the remark jokingly at the time. She recalled looking at choreographer Geeta Kapur for reassurance, who told her, "Don't cry, don't take it seriously. Go practice."

Amyra also brought up Farah's alleged experience of yelling at actor Boman Irani on the sets of Happy New Year. Laughing, Farah recalled how Boman was lying motionless in character, making her think he had gone into a coma. She said she eventually asked him, "Will you do something or will you stay in coma?" Farah added that Boman got up and told her he was trying to stay in character, leaving her in tears.

Amyra Dastur is an Indian actress and model who made her Bollywood debut with Issaq in 2013, opposite Prateik Babbar. She went on to feature in films such as Mr. X, Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, Kaalakaandi, Rajma Chawal, Judgementall Hai Kya, Made In China and Jogi. On the OTT front, she has appeared in series like Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan. She is currently seen in the comedy series Chumbak, where she plays Hutoxi Taraporewala. The show, also starring Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Sumeet Vyas, is available to stream on Netflix.