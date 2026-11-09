'Clickbait Can't Be Everything!': Farah Khan Calls Out Media Portals Over Viral Videos Showing Fire At Her Mumbai Building On Diwali

Farah Khan Breaks Silence On Viral Fire Video | Instagram

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has set the record straight after viral paparazzi videos purportedly showing a fire at her Mumbai building surfaced on Sunday, November 8, sparking concern among fans. Reacting to the reports, Farah called out online portals for sharing misleading, clickbait content and urged them to be responsible while reporting such incidents.

Farah Khan Breaks Silence On Viral Fire Video

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 9, Farah re-shared one of the videos showing the building allegedly engulfed in flames and clarified that the property was still under construction. Calling out the sensational coverage, she wrote, "Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE\!\! This is an under construction building\!\! Clickbait can't be everything\!"

Check out Farah Khan's post:

Instagram

With her clarification, Farah addressed the speculation surrounding the viral videos and reassured concerned fans that the building was under construction. She also criticised media outlets for circulating reports without providing the correct context.

Farah Khan resides at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. However, her clarification suggests that the viral videos were misleading, as the building shown was still under construction.

Work Front

On the work front, Farah's last directorial venture was the 2014 action-comedy heist film Happy New Year. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

Farah Khan recently co-hosted Lock Upp Season 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix. The season concluded with Shreya Kalra being crowned the winner. Farah is also expected to return as a host alongside Riteish for the upcoming season.

Farah was last seen in Netflix's Toaster, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. She appeared in the project as an actor.