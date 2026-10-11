'I Can Replace Him With You': Farah Khan Gives Witty Reply After Cyrus Broacha Calls Her Cook Dilip 'Fraud' And Says He Hates Him – VIDEO

Cyrus Broacha Calls Farah Khan's Cook Dilip 'Fraud, Overrated' | Photo Via YouTube

Actor and VJ Cyrus Broacha recently shared his rather candid, opinion about filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s longtime personal cook, Dilip Mukhiya. Dilip has become an internet sensation and a popular social media personality after regularly appearing in Farah’s viral cooking and lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Cyrus Broacha Calls Farah Khan's Cook 'Fraud, Overrated'

However, Cyrus appears to be far from impressed by Dilip's growing popularity. During a recent episode of his podcast, Cyrus Says, the actor revealed that he dislikes Dilip and finds him overrated, even suggesting that he comes across as a fraud.

"I hate that guy. He irritates me. Who the hell is Dilip? If I was the producer, I would remove Dilip. I don't like that guy, though. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. First couple of times he was nice, otherwise he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds in the lines, and then he says whatever he wants to say. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. Dilip is overrated," Cyrus said.

Check out the video:

Farah Khan Gives Witty Comeback

Farah, however, was quick to respond to Cyrus' remarks, turning the criticism into a witty exchange. Reacting to his comments, the filmmaker wrote, "Cyrus, I can replace him with you," adding a laughing emoji to her response.

Cyrus was quick to seize the opportunity and responded, "Kal se aau" (Shall I come from tomorrow?), adding a humorous twist to the exchange.

While Cyrus did not hold back in expressing his opinion, Farah's witty comeback and Cyrus' cheeky reply turned the exchange into a lighthearted social media moment.