'Agar Kisi Cheez Ko Dil Se Maango...': Did Farah Khan Hint At A Sequel To Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Main Hoon Na?

Did Farah Khan Hint At A Sequel To Main Hoon Na? | Instagram

Farah Khan's first directorial, Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao, is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining films we have seen in Bollywood. We have been reading reports of a sequel being planned, but on Thursday, Farah gave a hint that maybe Main Hoon Na 2 is happening. Arjun Kapoor was watching the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and he posted on his Instagram story, "The joy of watching your all time fav film randomly on tv as you check in into a hotel in this digital era... We need a sequel asap!!!"

Arjun tagged Farah in his story, and the filmmaker replied, "Hahaha... agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... @arjunkapoor lov u (sic)." Check out the post below...

Farah Khan Films

Farah has directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti On, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Three out of four films that she directed had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and all three movies performed very well at the box office. Meanwhile, Tees Maar Khan, which starred Akshay Kumar, was a flop at the box office. However, over the years, the movie has been praised for its humour.

Farah Khan YouTube Videos

For the past couple of years, Farah has been busy with her YouTube channel. The filmmaker, along with her cook Dilip, visits houses of celebrities and cooks with them. Her videos go viral on social media. However, she is always asked about her next film.

Farah Khan To Make Movie With SRK

Earlier this year, during one of her vlogs, Farah revealed, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan'. So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start."

"If I do (direct her film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," she added.