Diwali 2022: Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur shares three simple hacks to get smooth, bouncy and soft hair post Diwali

Diwali is over and now you need a soothing head massage to relax and let your hair breath after so many experiments you did while styling your hair. Actor Amyra Dastur, who has starred in multiple Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies also has a natural fashion and beauty regime. Just like many celebrities in Bollywood, Amyra also follows a proper hair care routine and we recently got the hold of what goes behind her wavy and lustrous tresses. The Kaalakaandi actor shares secrets to her at home hair care routine.

Oiling and head massage once every week

I make sure to massage my hair with oil once every week. There are certain ingredients which are superfoods for your hair and scalp, that’s why I always ensure to follow a clean beauty routine. I use Hair & Care oil for a nice head champi massage. Did you know a 10 mins champi can increase blood circulation which further leads to boosting hair growth? We should give it a try; we would rather suggest let’s do it together.

Use wide Tooth jade comb

Detangling is really important, but one has to use the right comb to get numerous benefits from it. Using a wide tooth comb especially made from jade stone, prevents hair breakage, and helps in making your tresses strong from its root. It is gentle on the scalp and provides pressure points which in turn improves blood circulation and hair health.

Use Silk Pillow

The trend of using silk pillowcases is making waves amongst the Gen Z and Millennials on Instagram, and for all good reasons. Silk pillowcases are soft and light, they provide a gentle and cleaner surface for your hair. Regular usage of it provides less friction on hair preventing any damage and irritation. Additionally, silk pillowcases prevent the onset of dryness and frizz. It’s not just about a good night’s sleep but also a good beauty sleep.

