'Attempt To Make Ancient Epic For New Generation': Ramayana Designers Rimple & Harpreet Narulah Defend Backlash Over Sita & Kaikeyi's Blouse

The first glimpse of Ramayana may have wowed audiences with its scale, but it also opened the floodgates to debate over the film's costume choices. From Sai Pallavi's Sita wearing a blouse to Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi drawing comparisons with television serial characters, social media has been busy dissecting every detail.

Now, the costume designers behind Ramayana, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, have responded to the criticism, explaining that every creative decision was rooted in interpretation rather than historical recreation.

Ramayana designers Rimple & Harpreet Narula react to trolls

Speaking about the reactions to The Times of India, Rimple said the team anticipated conversations from the moment the project was announced. According to her, Ramayana is an epic that has existed in the public imagination for generations, making it natural for audiences to have strong opinions about everything from casting to costumes and visual effects.

She stressed that the criticism has not come as a surprise because stories of this scale are deeply personal for many viewers. Despite the online debate, the designers said they remain confident because they approached the project with sincerity and complete faith in their creative vision.

One of the biggest talking points has been Sita's costume, particularly her blouse. Addressing the controversy, Rimple said she never intended to recreate the era with archaeological precision. Instead, she designed the character based on the image of Goddess Sita that has stayed with her through years of devotion and cultural memory.

"When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness," she explained, calling it a conscious artistic decision.

Rimple also pointed out that there are no surviving garments or definitive costume references from the Treta Yuga that can be faithfully reproduced today. While research formed the backbone of the design process, she believes costume design ultimately requires creative interpretation.

She noted that generations have grown up seeing depictions of the Ramayana through calendar art, temple sculptures, miniature paintings, and the works of artists like Raja Ravi Varma. Since the epic itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries, she believes their version is simply another visual retelling.

Harpreet also addressed the discussion surrounding Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi, whose appearance became the subject of countless memes online. He revealed that the colour palette was carefully planned to reflect the queen's emotional journey rather than simply serve an aesthetic purpose.

"The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram. Every colour was chosen with intention," Harpreet said, adding that many viewers may be reacting before understanding the symbolism behind the designs.

"This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There's thought behind every thread. We want to appeal to viewers—don't decide before you see it. Watch it, experience it, and then form your opinion," he said.