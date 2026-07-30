'Giving Ekta Kapoor Serial Vibes': Modern-Looking Sarees & Blouse In Ramayana: Part One Trailer Sparks Memefest |

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, was unveiled during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat (around 4:00 AM), a time considered highly sacred in Hindu tradition. Described as one of the biggest Indian films of the year, the mythological epic has generated massive excitement among audiences, with many praising its scale, visuals, and devotional essence.

However, alongside the appreciation, the trailer has also sparked debate online, with a section of viewers expressing disappointment over the film's costume design. Many social media users have pointed out that the styling of some characters appears too contemporary for a story set in the Treta Yuga.

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One of the most discussed looks is that of Lara Dutta, who portrays Queen Kaikeyi. In a key sequence from the trailer, the actress is seen wearing a saree paired with a half-sleeved blouse, a styling choice that several viewers felt looked too modern for the ancient setting. Netizens also noted her sleek, salon-styled straight hair, saying it added a contemporary touch rather than reflecting the period depicted in the Ramayana.

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Sai Pallavi, who essays the role of Maa Sita, has also come under scrutiny, with some viewers commenting that her sarees, blouses, and overall styling resemble present-day fashion more than attire associated with the Treta Yuga. Social media is now flooded with varied reactions as the trailer continues to trend online.

NETIZENS REACTIONS:

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)