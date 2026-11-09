Kareena Kapoor Wears 200-Year-Old 'Kalgi' Of Nawab Of Bhopal, Once Worn By Saif Ali Khan On His Wedding Day

Imagine wearing a piece of history on your head, one that has travelled through generations of a royal family and even made an appearance at your own wedding! Well, Kareena Kapoor did just that this Diwali.

While her beige festive ensemble was worth a closer look, it was the 200-year-old kalgi perched on her turban that truly had us intrigued. Once worn by the Nawab of Bhopal and later by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day, this heirloom has quite a story to tell. And Bebo just gave it another moment in the spotlight.

But first, let's take a moment for her fashion game

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Kareena skipped the usual saree-and-lehenga route and opted for a beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana. The ensemble featured intricate real silver work that added a beautiful sheen to its understated base.

A V-shaped neckline and subtle pleating down the front gave the kaftan structure, while its relaxed, flowing silhouette brought an easy elegance to the festive look. It was a refreshing change from the more elaborate outfits we usually see during Diwali.

But the real headline-making moment was happening above the neckline. Kareena paired the kaftan with a matching beige turban, giving her outfit a distinctly royal finish. Sitting at its centre was a sparkling vintage kalgi — and this is where the story gets fascinating.

200-year-old kalgi | Image Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor

The 200-year-old kalgi with a royal family history

According to details shared by Rhea, the ornament is no ordinary vintage find. The approximately 200-year-old diamond kalgi has a royal connection to the former ruling family of Bhopal. It was once worn by Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, and later became a treasured family heirloom.

The design itself is steeped in history. The kalgi features three feather motifs inspired by the Prince of Wales's feathers, a heraldic emblem associated with the Prince of Wales. Diamonds form the intricate ornament, while rows of pearls help hold its structure together.

Nawab Hamidullah Khan in diamond kalgi | Image Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor

The heirloom was subsequently passed down to Hamidullah Khan's daughter, Begum Sajida Sultan. She was married to Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and was the mother of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, making her Saif Ali Khan's grandmother. Over the generations, the kalgi remained within the family, eventually finding its way to Saif.

And here's the detail that makes Kareena wearing it for Diwali even more special: Saif had worn the very same kalgi on his wedding day in October 2012. So, when Kareena brought it back into the spotlight, she wasn't simply adding a vintage accessory to her outfit; she was wearing a piece of her husband's family history.

Saif Ali Khan from his wedding day | Image Courtesy: File

The jewellery had more than one showstopper

As if the historic kalgi wasn't enough to send jewellery lovers into a frenzy, Kareena's other accessories deserved a closer look too. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a jaw-dropping gold necklace with green accents, which she had worn during her pre-wedding celebrations with Saif. The choker-style piece was further paired with the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald pendant, which was carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi, as shared by Rhea herself.

And then came the diamonds. Kareena added several gigantic diamond rings to the mix, giving her hands their own share of sparkle. Between the vintage kalgi, the statement necklace and the rings, there was certainly no shortage of jewellery moments to admire.

Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald pendant | Image Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor

For beauty, the actress kept things polished with dewy skin, smoky eyes and glossy nude lips. She left her hair open beneath the turban, allowing the headpiece to remain the centre of attention.

And well, this was undoubtedly one of Kareena's most memorable fashion moments, not just for its regal appeal but for the remarkable history she brought back into the spotlight. A look that will be remembered long after the Diwali celebrations are over!