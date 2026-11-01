Model Neelam Gill Revives 2000s Iconic Poo Character From K3G For Halloween, Kareena Kapoor And Gigi Hadid React

If there’s one Bollywood character we’d never get tired of borrowing a Halloween costume from, and who still feels iconic every single time, it’s Poo!



This year, Neelam Gill is taking us straight back to the early 2000s by stepping into the shoes of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The British-Indian model’s playful take on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unforgettable character is serving a generous dose of Y2K glamour — and it is approved by the original Poo herself.



Take a look:

Neelam Gill brings back Poo for Halloween



Neelam recreated Poo’s signature fashion attitude with a pink sequinned crop top layered under a blush-pink cropped jacket. The jacket featured a collared neckline, flap pockets and button detailing, while a short beige skirt with a side slit added contrast to the coordinated pink look.



A dark fuzzy scarf brought in the dramatic accessory that made the outfit feel unmistakably Poo. Neelam completed the ensemble with a glossy pink shoulder bag and strappy pink heels, keeping the styling playful and party-ready.

Her long, dark hair was left loose and topped with a decorative headband, adding another early-2000s touch. The result was a Halloween recreation that captured Poo’s larger-than-life fashion energy while giving the look Neelam’s own spin.

Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid and others react



The recreation received the ultimate stamp of approval from Kareena Kapoor Khan herself. Posting Neelam’s photos on her own Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Now that's a perfect 10.”



Supermodel Gigi Hadid also joined the conversation, commenting, “I love this movie.” Designer Manish Malhotra reacted with pink heart emojis, while fans flooded the comments with praise. Among the responses were, “an iconic dressed up as an icon,” “insane,” “you win Halloween” and “iconic.”

How Poo became a Halloween favourite



More than two decades after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham arrived in theatres, Poo’s style continues to live rent-free in pop culture. From her crop tops and mini skirts to the headbands, dramatic accessories and unforgettable confidence, the character’s wardrobe became as memorable as her one-liners.



That’s what makes Poo such a go-to costume for Halloween and themed parties. The look is instantly recognisable, easy to recreate with a few statement pieces and packed with nostalgia for anyone who grew up watching the film.

Whether it’s a pink outfit, a bold accessory or simply channeling her signature attitude, dressing as Poo is less about copying every detail and more about embracing the character’s unapologetic glamour.



Neelam’s take is another reminder that some Bollywood fashion moments never really leave the party — they just come back around in costume form.