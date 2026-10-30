Halloween 2026 Costumes Inspired By Obsession, Off Campus, The Devil Wears Prada 2 And More

Still figuring out what to wear this Halloween? Your watchlist might just have the answer. From a horror-film character whose smile is enough to send a shiver down your spine to a fashion boss who can make an entire room nervous with one look, 2026 has given us plenty of costume inspiration.

So, whether you're dressing up solo, coordinating with your partner or simply want a look that gets people talking, these are our five picks inspired by movies and series making waves this year. And the best part? You can recreate most of them with pieces already sitting in your wardrobe.

Nikki from Obsession

Everyone seems to be a little obsessed with Nikki this year, and not just because of the film's title. The character, played by Inde Navarrette in Obsession, has become one of 2026's most searched Halloween costume inspirations, securing the third spot on Google's trending list. Her red zebra-print halter top is the easiest way to make the reference instantly recognisable.

To recreate her freaky Nikki look, find a red animal-print or zebra-patterned halter top and pair it with a simple skirt or trousers. Keep your hair loose and your makeup relatively understated, then add a slightly exaggerated smile and an intense stare for the character's eerie energy. A little theatrical fake blood can complete the horror-film effect.

Allie and Dean from Off Campus

If you and your partner are planning to coordinate Halloween looks but don't want to show up in the usual matching costumes, Allie and Dean from Off Campus make for a fun alternative. The duo brings two very different style moods to the table, with Allie recreating Jennifer Lopez's iconic green Versace jungle-print dress and Dean channelling Maverick from Top Gun. It's a pop-culture pairing that is instantly recognisable and has also caught attention in Google's 2026 trending duo costume searches.

For Allie's look, reach for a plunging green tropical-print dress, oversized gold hoops and strappy heels. Dean's outfit is all about an olive or sage-green flight suit, preferably with aviator-style patches and a name tag. Add aviator sunglasses and you're ready to take the couple's costume from screen to party.

Catherine Earnshaw from Wuthering Heights

For those who prefer a little gothic romance over full-blown horror, Catherine Earnshaw from Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights is a dreamy Halloween choice. Her screen wardrobe is dramatic, romantic and far from ordinary, with jaw-dropping red looks and high-shine textures among its memorable fashion moments.

To create your own take on Catherine, pair a dramatic red skirt with a white puff-sleeved blouse and a textured shawl. Let your hair look windswept rather than perfectly styled, add a little smudged makeup and finish with boots. You can also work in a few earthy details, such as a slightly distressed hem or a dried flower tucked into your outfit, to capture the moody atmosphere of the Yorkshire moors.

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Buddy the Unicorn from Buddy

Who says Halloween costumes have to be glamorous? Buddy the Unicorn, the colourful mascot from the horror film Buddy, is proof that a cheerful-looking character can make for a wonderfully creepy outfit. In fact, Buddy topped Google's trending Halloween costume searches for 2026, making this one of the year's most recognisable pop-culture picks.

For a DIY version, start with a bright, colourful outfit and add a unicorn headband or horn. Layer on playful accessories in contrasting colours and go bold with your makeup. The real trick is the contrast: keep the costume almost childlike and cheerful, but add an unnervingly fixed smile and wide-eyed expression to give it that horror-movie twist.

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada 2

C'mon, we can't miss her on the list. Halloween is the perfect excuse to bring out your inner fashion editor, and Miranda Priestly is always a good place to start. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 bringing the iconic Runway boss back to the screen, her polished, commanding wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration. Think sharp tailoring, elegant coats, statement accessories and the kind of confidence that makes an entrance before you even say a word.

You don't need a designer wardrobe to pull this off. Put together a structured blazer with a pencil skirt or tailored trousers, add a long coat, pointed heels and an oversized handbag. Finish with dark sunglasses, neatly styled hair and a sleek blowout. And, of course, practise your most unimpressed expression. Miranda would expect nothing less.