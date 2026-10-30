Halloween 2026: 10 Places In Mumbai To Party, Enjoy Spooky Food And Sip On Creepy Cocktails This Weekend

Halloween weekend is here, and if your costume is sorted but your plans are still up in the air, Mumbai has plenty of ways to get you into the spooky spirit. Whether you want to dance to electronic beats, attend a surrealist-themed party, challenge your friends over burgers or settle in for a Halloween-inspired feast, the city has something brewing for everyone.

From haunted dance floors and themed cocktails to creatively plated dishes, here’s where to head for a frightfully fun Halloween 2026.

Halloween parties in Mumbai

Pique-a-boo! at Pique

If your idea of Halloween involves good music, cocktails and a lively crowd, Pique is hosting a house party at its SoBo address. Titled Pique-a-boo!, the evening will feature DJs Discojuice, PRP and Citizen Kale behind the decks. Expect a night of dancing and spooky-season energy in the bar’s atmospheric setting.

When: October 31 | 9 pm onwards

Where: Pique, Kala Ghoda, Fort

The Surrealist Ball at Supa San

Inspired by the extravagant 1972 Rothschild Surrealist Ball, this Halloween celebration invites guests to trade conventional costumes for imaginative, theatrical dressing. The experience will feature two rooms with different musical moods, with Another Adi, Anisha, Tansane, Dreamstates and a Zokhuma B2B set taking over the music. Come dressed to impress and ready for an unconventional night out.

When: October 31 | 9 pm onwards

Where: Supa San, 14th Floor, Mansionz One, Bandra West

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Bhoot Bizarre at HyLo

For those who prefer their Halloween nights with heavy electronic sounds and immersive visuals, HyLo is turning up the eeriness with its Bhoot Bizarre party, with early bird passes starting from ₹799 onwards. The music line-up includes Chor Bizarre, Calm Chor, Life Enjoyers Club and MYCELIO, while Yogi and Cursorama will add visual elements to the Main Room. Costumes are encouraged, so bring out your most unconventional Halloween look.

When: October 31 | 10 pm onwards

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Tricks, Treats and Burgers at Burgertory

Halloween plans don't always need a haunted dance floor. Burgertory is turning its Andheri outlet into a playful party spot with trivia challenges, game nights, karaoke and music by Mr. Kadakman. Its Saints vs Sinners theme sets the mood for an evening of friendly competition, music and burgers. Gather your gang, join the games and stay on for a late-night bite.

When: October 31 | 7:30 pm to 1 am

Where: Burgertory, Andheri West

Halloween menus, feasts and spooky cocktails

Halloween feast at Sorena

Sorena is giving familiar comfort food a spooky makeover with dishes such as Witch’s Wicked Finger, Possessed Poppers and The Sinister Slice. The menu also features The Forbidden Potion, a Mumbai-style pav bhaji served in a coffin-inspired presentation, and Tangled in Terror, a purple noodle preparation. Pair the bites with cocktails including Sweet Revenge, Smoke & Mirrors and Fifty Shades of Apple.

When: October 31 and November 1

Where: Sorena, Bandra West

Spooktacular dinner at ITC Maratha

For a more elaborate Halloween meal, Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha is putting together a themed dinner buffet at ₹3,150 plus taxes per person. The spread includes Pumpkin Soup with Black Garlic, Drilled Chicken, Cajun-Spice Fish and pasta, followed by playful desserts such as Graveyard Chocolate Brownie and Monster Cake Pops. It is an option for those who would rather celebrate the occasion over a leisurely dinner than head out partying.

When: October 31 | 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Where: Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha

Halloween sips at Radio Bar

Radio Bar is bringing five Halloween-themed cocktails to its menu for three days. The selection includes Black Magic, a richer, dessert-inspired drink, and Blair Witch Project, a fruitier option. Midnight Poison comes topped with berry blood foam, while Coffin Nails gets a finishing touch of gold dust. Stop by with friends for a seasonal cocktail outing.

When: October 29 to 31

Where: Radio Bar, Malad

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Ha-Ha-Halloween at Joker

Joker is adding a spooky spin to its drinks menu with four signature cocktails: Forbidden Berries, The Witch’s Mirage, Blood Oath and Devil’s Crowns. Coffee lovers can also explore its Wicked Brews selection, featuring The Seance Spiced, which combines pumpkin, espresso and spice, and Haunted Echo, a pumpkin-spiced latte-inspired creation.

When: October 25–31

Where: Joker, Bandra West

Say Konnichiwa at Independence Brewing Company

Matcha and beer come together in an unusual Halloween-season creation at Independence Brewing Company. Its Say Konnichiwa combines matcha with a European-style light lager, creating a distinctive green-hued drink inspired by the ritual of whisking matcha. The matcha is prepared separately before being poured into the lager, making this an interesting pick for anyone curious about experimental seasonal beverages.

When: October 30 and 31

Where: Independence Brewing Company outlets across Mumbai

Halloween at The Irish House

The Irish House is dressing up its pub experience with themed décor and a special Vampire Cocktails menu. Guests can also enjoy Heineken buckets of three, while the October 31 celebrations invite everyone to turn up in their most creative costumes. If you prefer a familiar pub setting with a seasonal twist, this one makes for an easy plan with friends.

When: October 29 to 31

Where: The Irish House, Fort