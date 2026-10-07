Halloween 2026: Know Significance And Celebration Spooky Festival | Canva

Halloween is one of the most popular festivals, which is associated with costumes, pumpkins, haunted houses, trick-or-treating and spooky-themed celebrations. It is a yearly holiday celebrated every year on October 31. The spooky festival is observed in several countries, and it has also gained popularity in India, particularly among young people, schools, restaurants, clubs and entertainment venues. Let's understand more about the spooky festival.

Halloween 2026

Halloween 2026 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Unlike festivals that follow lunar calendars, Halloween is observed annually on October 31. The festival is traditionally associated with the evening before All Saints’ Day, which is observed on November 1. From haunted houses and pumpkin carving to costume parties and eerie decorations, Halloween offers a fun opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the celebration together.

Significance of Halloween

Halloween has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. According to Celtic traditions, the boundary between the living and the dead was believed to become less distinct during this time. This belief follows a similar concept in Hinduism, which is known as Pitru Paksha, a period of honouring ancestors.

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The festival is also known for its association with ghosts, witches, skeletons and other supernatural figures. Costumes and masks historically served as a way to disguise or protect people from spirits, according to traditional beliefs.

Halloween celebrations

Halloween celebrations today are largely centred around fun, creativity and entertainment. People often dress up as fictional characters, monsters, celebrities or supernatural figures. Children in countries such as the United States and Canada traditionally participate in trick-or-treating, going from house to house asking for sweets.

Pumpkin carving is another popular tradition. Carved pumpkins, known as jack-o’-lanterns, are commonly placed outside homes and businesses as Halloween decorations. Costume parties are one of the most common ways that people celebrate Halloween. They dress up in costumes ranging from scary to silly, often based on the themes of the Halloween party.