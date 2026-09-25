BRICS Theatre Festival In Delhi: Three-Day Celebration Of Theatre Begins October 12; Know Theme, Venue, Significance And More

BRICS Theatre Festival In Delhi: Three-Day Celebration Of Theatre Begins October 12 |

The BRICS Theatre Festival is set to take place in New Delhi from October 12 to 14. The three-day festival will be hosted by the National School of Drama (NSD). Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal said that the festival, centred on the theme “Shared Stories, Shared Futures,” seeks to highlight diverse theatrical traditions while showcasing shared human experiences and strengthening people-to-people connections.

BRICS Theatre Festival To Be Held In October

The BRICS Theatre Festival is set to be organised in Delhi from October 12 to 14 as part of India’s BRICS Presidency 2026. The three-day festival will be held under the theme “Shared Stories, Shared Futures.” It will bring together more than 100 theatre practitioners, students, scholars, and cultural representatives from nine BRICS member and partner countries.

The festival will be hosted by the National School of Drama (NSD). The theme focuses on the diversity of theatrical traditions while exploring common human experiences and encouraging stronger people-to-people connections.

The Festival Builds On The Bhopal Declaration

According to Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, the festival builds on the Bhopal Declaration, which was adopted during the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting held last month. The declaration highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and stronger networks among artists and cultural practitioners.

100 Artists From Around The World To Participate In The Event

Apart from India, artists and theatre groups from Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Iran, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia are expected to participate in the festival. More than 100 artists are likely to be part of the event, providing an opportunity for performers and theatre professionals from different parts of the Global South to meet and exchange ideas.

Significance

With participation from artists representing diverse cultural backgrounds, the festival aims to create a space for theatrical traditions to meet and interact. Through performances and cultural exchange, the event is expected to showcase different artistic practices while highlighting themes and experiences that connect people across countries.