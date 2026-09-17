MEA Debunks ‘Fake Alert’ Reports Claiming World Leaders Fell Sick After 18th BRICS Summit In Delhi

MEA Dismisses ‘Fake Alert’ Reports Claiming World Leaders Fell Sick After 18th BRICS Summit In Delhi | X

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that several world leaders fell ill after attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The ministry termed the reports fake and advised people not to believe or share unverified information. "Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms," the ministry’s fact-checking unit posted on X.

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MEA calls reports of world leaders falling sick fake

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the debunked reports of world leaders falling sick after attending the 18th BRICS Summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The ministry's comments came amid reports that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the BRICS Summit in India. According to his office, the 73-year-old President had been advised by doctors to rest and recover after falling sick. The South African presidency said that Cyril Ramaphosa returned from the summit on Monday and has since been resting on medical advice.

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South African President Ramaphosa unwell

Ramaphosa returned from the 18th Summit on Monday and has since been advised to rest for a fast recovery. The presidency office of South Africa shared a statement about the President's absence on X and wrote, "PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA BOOKED OFF FROM PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS."

“The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.”

Ramaphosa returned from the summit on Monday and has since been resting on medical advice, the presidency said.

“Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements,” the statement read.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile recovering

President Ramaphosa's absence comes as Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure, leaving both of South Africa’s top leaders away from public engagements.

“On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors,” Mashatile said.

The claims surfaced online following the conclusion of the BRICS Summit, which brought together leaders and representatives from member countries for discussions on global and regional issues. Posts circulating on social media allegedly claimed that some foreign dignitaries had fallen sick after attending events linked to the summit.

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Unverified reports on President Xi

There were also several unverified reports circulating on social media that Chinese President Xi Jinping departed early from the BRICS Summit due to medical reasons and flew back on a special plane.

However, the MEA rejected the claims, making it clear that there was no basis for such reports. The ministry's clarification comes amid growing concerns over the spread of misinformation on social media, particularly during major international events involving prominent political leaders.

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The 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi under the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," bringing together leaders of the BRICS member countries. The grouping, which has expanded in recent years, provides a platform for discussions on issues including international cooperation, economic development, trade, technology and global governance.