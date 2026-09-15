'Success Of Our Foreign Policy': J&K Omar Abdullah Hails Pahalgam Mention In BRICS Declaration

Left: PM Modi| Right: Omar Abdullah |

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday lauded the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, stating that the fact that Pahalgam was even mentioned by name, with many Pakistan allies in the room, showcases the "success of our foreign policy."

"... That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the Foreign Ministry, to talk about. The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," he said, speaking to reporters.

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Earlier, last week, the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital witnessed member nations unanimously adopting the extensive 45-page New Delhi Declaration 2026, comprising 140 points.

"No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously," PM Modi said, announcing the milestone consensus.

"All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation and who committed such an act," read the 40th point in the 140-point Declaration.

The declaration specifically censured the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, while calling for zero tolerance, strict accountability, and the accelerated adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured," the BRICS leaders said in a joint statement.

The April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people. After which, the Indian military retaliated, launching Operation Sindoor, in which terror launchpads in Pakistan and POK were targeted in precision strikes. Following which, an intense four-day conflict ensued between the nuclear-armed neighbours.