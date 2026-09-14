Jammu & Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief As 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Reasi-Bakal Road Accident | IANS

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Reasi that killed two people and injured a few others.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he also conveyed his condolences to the families of the affected people and directed the authorities to provide the best possible medical care to those injured.

The CMO said on X, "The Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Reasi, in which two persons have lost their lives, and a few others have been injured. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to provide the best possible medical care to those injured."

Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Reasi, in which two persons have lost their lives and few others have been injured.



​He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to provide the best… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) September 14, 2026

Read Also Massive Fire Breaks Out At RH International Factory In Moradabad, 10 Fire Tenders Deployed

Accident leaves two dead

At least two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a passenger minibus met with an accident on the Reasi-Bakal road near the Batalgala Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.

Following the accident, authorities shifted the injured persons to the District Hospital in Reasi.

According to hospital authorities, the two critically injured passengers were referred to a higher medical centre for specialised treatment after receiving initial medical aid, while the remaining three injured are undergoing treatment locally.

Also Watch:

Hospital confirms casualties

Confirming the casualties, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Reasi, Dr Karamvir Singh, said seven persons were brought to the facility following the crash.

"A total of 7 people were brought here. Two were brought dead, two were referred, and the rest of them, with minor injuries, are being treated here itself," Dr Karamvir Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)