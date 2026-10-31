Wildest Halloween Costumes Of 2026: Lisa As Haunting Siren, Kylie Jenner's Doppelganger And More So Far

Halloween is that one night when celebrities can go completely over the top with their alter egos — and honestly, we’re here for it.

From spooky transformations and nostalgic throwbacks to pop-culture tributes and family costume moments, this year’s dress-up game is already delivering some seriously iconic looks. There’s wildness, gore and plenty of glorious chaos to scroll through. With Halloween still in full swing and more reveals expected, here are our favourite celebrity costumes of 2026 so far.

Lisa as Siren

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has gone all-in on a dark, otherworldly siren look this Halloween, and the transformation is every bit as dramatic as fans would expect. Her deep-sea-inspired costume features shimmering, dark-toned skin, piercing eyes, fangs and long claw-like nails, creating a creature that feels equal parts mesmerising and eerie.

Paris Hilton and family as the Addams Family

Paris Hilton has been serving one Halloween look after another, but her latest family costume brings a spooky sitcom favourite into the mix. Paris channels Morticia Addams, husband Carter Reum steps into Gomez’s pinstriped style, daughter London becomes Wednesday and son Phoenix dresses as Pugsley. The coordinated family look follows their earlier Beauty and the Beast costumes, while Paris has also paid tribute to Britney Spears this season.

North West as Edward Scissorhands

North West has been keeping Halloween fashion unpredictable, and her Edward Scissorhands transformation is a full commitment to the Tim Burton classic. The look features a messy, pulled-back hairstyle, pale makeup and prosthetic scars, along with the character’s signature scissor hands. She completed the costume with a mini skirt and platform knee-high boots. North also channelled virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, complete with her signature long blue pigtails — just wow.

Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner

Even I thought it was King Kylie for a sec. Lisa Rinna gave fans a serious double-take moment by recreating Kylie Jenner’s viral orange Chrome Hearts gown from the Marty Supreme premiere. With a long dark wig, smoky makeup, a plunging silhouette and cut-outs, Rinna captured the look down to its key details. Even Kylie was fooled for a second, commenting, “Thought this was me.”

Jordan Chiles as Clawdeen Wolf

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles traded athletic gear for monster-chic fashion as Clawdeen Wolf from Monster High. The fashion-loving werewolf is known for her bold, fierce style, making her a fun choice for a Halloween transformation. Chiles brought the character’s confident, glam-meets-goth energy to life, proving that a little monster-inspired fashion can still serve plenty of attitude.

Janelle Monáe as Phish Boy

Janelle Monáe took Halloween into full creature-feature territory with Phish Boy, an original character she created with longtime collaborator Sasha Glassier. The look featured a striped vest and matching trousers, while bug-eyed prosthetics, scales and fin-like details transformed her face and hands into something wonderfully strange. The musician described the character as a human-fish hybrid imagined for a carnival or circus setting — equal parts beautiful, bizarre and unsettling.

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Alex Consani as Thumb-Thumb

This one is hilarious! Model Alex Consani went straight for childhood nostalgia with her take on the Thumb-Thumbs from Spy Kids. The costume recreated the characters’ oversized fingertip heads, wrinkled skin and giant fingernail details, paired with their signature red outfits and a black Birkin bag, turning one of the film’s most absurd creations into a full Halloween fashion moment.

Keke Palmer and her son Leo as Janet and Michael Jackson

Keke Palmer and her son Leo brought a sweet dose of nostalgia to Halloween by recreating Janet and Michael Jackson’s futuristic looks from the 1995 music video Scream. The mother-son duo leaned into the monochrome styling, which even caught Janet Jackson’s attention, making this a particularly memorable family costume moment.

Faouzia as Corpse Bride

Singer-songwriter Faouzia embraced gothic romance by transforming into Emily from Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. Her costume brought the animated character’s signature bridal look to life with a distressed white gown, veil and floral crown. Dramatic, blue-toned makeup completed the transformation, giving the singer a haunting, storybook-inspired appearance that feels tailor-made for Halloween.

Olandria as Naomi Campbell

Olandria Carthen paid tribute to supermodel Naomi Campbell by recreating her iconic “Seeing Spots” editorial for Vogue. The look leaned into the original fashion moment’s bold polka-dot styling, with the convertible and Dalmatian details helping bring the reference to life. It’s a fitting costume choice for Olandria, who has been making her own mark in fashion since her breakout on Love Island USA.

Halloween 2026 has already delivered plenty of celebrity costume moments that we can't stop obsessing over. With more looks expected, the celebrity Halloween costume parade is far from over.