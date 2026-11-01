Priyanka Chopra Dresses As Pink-Haired Kylie Jenner For Halloween 2026 With Cowboy Nick Jonas And Malti Marie As Ghost Princess

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie for Halloween 2026 | Instagram

Halloween is all about getting creative with costumes, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made it a family affair this year. The actress gave fans a peek at her celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, with the trio stepping out in playful, character-inspired looks. Priyanka went for a nostalgic pop-culture transformation, Nick embraced classic cowboy style, and Malti added a whimsical touch as a ghost princess.



Sharing pictures from their trick-or-treat outing, Priyanka described the trio as an “unlikely alliance” and wished everyone celebrating a happy Halloween. She also gave the festivities a Diwali-season twist, calling it “#diwaloween.”



Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra channels King Kylie



Priyanka brought back the iconic pink-haired era of Kylie Jenner, embracing the “King Kylie” look for Halloween. Her long, bright pink hair instantly made the transformation stand out. She paired it with a black crop top, a matching blazer and black trousers, keeping the outfit sleek and close to Kylie’s signature style from that era.



A black beanie and oversized glasses added to the look, while a silver watch, stacked rings and understated earrings completed the accessories. Priyanka kept her makeup relatively minimal, letting the vivid pink hair and statement glasses do most of the talking.

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie as Cowboy and Ghost Princess



Nick Jonas opted for a classic Western-inspired costume. He wore a white T-shirt layered with a brown jacket, paired with jeans and traditional brown cowboy boots. A cowboy hat made the theme instantly recognisable, while a watch and glasses added a casual finishing touch.



Malti brought a fairytale-meets-spooky vibe to the family’s Halloween outing. She wore a white princess dress with a matching cape, creating a soft, storybook silhouette. A short white wig, white shoes and glasses completed her ghost-princess costume, giving the look a playful Halloween twist.