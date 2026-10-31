Inside Kendall Jenner's Halloween-Birthday Bash 2026: Alex Consani Turns Into Mona Lisa Painting, While Jennie Arrives As Suki

Celebs arrive at Kendall Jenner's Halloween-Birthday bash 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@metgala21)

Kendall Jenner’s annual Halloween-birthday bash is one of those celebrity parties where the costumes are practically as anticipated as the guest list. The supermodel is bringing her friends together at Los Angeles’ Bar Marmont on October 30 for an early birthday celebration wrapped in Halloween fun.

From pop-culture throwbacks to art-inspired transformations, guests are arriving ready to make an entrance, and a few looks are already impossible to scroll past.

Alex Consani as Mona Lisa

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Alex Consani has been keeping Halloween unpredictable, and her latest costume turned one of the world’s most recognisable paintings into a living look. The model recreated Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, framing her face and folded hands within a structured canvas-style design over a black mini dress that mimicked the artwork.

Tate McRae as Catwoman

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Tate McRae brought a sleek, feline edge to the party with her Catwoman-inspired costume. She wore a fitted black leather catsuit, styled with a statement gold-buckled belt, cat ears and a classic domino mask. A matching handbag finished the look, giving the comic-book character a high-fashion makeover that was equal parts bold and polished.

Charli XCX as Lee Holloway

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Charli XCX leaned into cult-film references with her take on Lee Holloway, the character played by Maggie Gyllenhaal in the 2002 film Secretary. Her outfit paired a sheer white tie-neck blouse with a black pencil skirt and spiked collar. The look was completed with a theatrical restraint prop, adding an unmistakable nod to the film’s distinctive visual style.

Jennie as Suki

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Jennie Kim exuded early-2000s action-film nostalgia at the party by channelling Suki, Devon Aoki’s character from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Her outfit featured a purple crop top, hot-pink leather chaps and a chunky belt with a statement buckle. A matching mini handbag added another pop of colour, while the bold pink-and-purple combination captured Suki’s memorable racing-girl aesthetic.

Yasmin Wijnaldum as Coraline

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Model Yasmin Wijnaldum stepped into the stop-motion world of Coraline with a costume inspired by the film’s curious young heroine. She wore Coraline’s signature yellow raincoat, a bright blue wig, striped knee-high socks and yellow rain boots. A doll counterpart completed the look, bringing the eerie animated character to life with details fans would instantly recognise.

Rita Ora as Dolly Parton

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Rita Ora paid tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton with a playful, country-glam look. She paired a tied-up shirt with a contrasting bra and high-waisted blue jeans, finishing the outfit with a red studded belt, voluminous blonde hair and vibrant blue eyeshadow.

This is not the end. Kendall’s Halloween-birthday party is still in full swing, with more celebrity costumes expected to make an appearance. And as the night unfolds, we’re keeping an eye out for the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian family’s Halloween looks this year.