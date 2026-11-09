Alia Bhatt's Pista Green Diwali Lehenga Is Giving Festive Fashion A Fresh, Regal Makeover

Diwali is that time of the year when everyone goes all out with their most maximalist festive wardrobes, but Alia Bhatt took a slightly softer route this year — and we have no complaints. Ditching the usual loud festive palette and heavy embellishments, the Bollywood actress kept things understated yet elegant in a dreamy pista green lehenga.

Well, while her family-filled Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter and Neetu Kapoor at their new family home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai, are melting hearts online, let's give her festive fashion a moment of its own.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt makes a case for pastels this festive season

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia's outfit revolved around a soft pista green palette, proving that pastels can make just as much noise without going overboard or being "boring".

The actress donned a high-waisted, floor-length lehenga with plenty of volume and soft pleats that gave it a beautiful, flowy silhouette. Delicate gold detailing and slim lace embroidery running through the fabric added just the right amount of festive shimmer while keeping the overall look elegant.

The blouse, however, was where things got interesting. Alia wore a fitted, cropped design with a structured sweetheart-inspired neckline and a pale champagne-gold base. It was covered in intricate beadwork, sequins and geometric embroidery, giving the piece a rich, textured finish.

Adding a fashion-forward twist was the sheer cape-like overlay layered over the blouse. With fine gold edging and subtle embellishments, it brought a little drama to the otherwise classic lehenga silhouette.

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She finished the look with a lightweight, sheer dupatta draped over her shoulder and around her arm. Its delicate gold border and scattered embellishments complemented the blouse beautifully, tying the entire ensemble together without taking away from its softer aesthetic.

Her jewellery was chef's kiss

While the ensemble followed the less is more formula, Alia's jewellery game changed the script. The actress made sure her accessories had their moment, choosing an assortment of traditional gold pieces with oversized circular earrings and a regal maatha patti, featuring an ornate band and a central maang tikka that framed her forehead.

For her makeup choices, the actress followed her signature dewy glam with a minimal base, neatly defined brows, rosy cheeks and muted pink-nude lips. Her hair was swept back into a sleek, centre-parted bun, creating a neat finish while ensuring that her elaborate headpiece and earrings remained the focus.