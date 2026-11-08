Khushi Kapoor Wants To Launch Her Own Fashion Label: 'I've Already Made Designs' – FPJ Exclusive

I sat down with Khushi Kapoor for what felt less like a formal interview and more like one of those fun girl-talk sessions where conversations can go from fashion and beauty to the next big thing you want to try. From sharing her love for getting her nails done to talking about the beauty business she has co-founded, the actress had plenty to say. But what caught my attention was her ambition to explore fashion beyond acting. With designs already scribbled in her notebooks and ideas she hopes to bring to life, she may just have a fashion label on her mind.

Khushi Kapood enters her entrepreneur era



Khushi's love for beauty and fashion has now moved beyond personal experimentation. The actress has co-founded NailinIt with Tanishq Ambegaokar and Shubham Singhal, bringing her interest in nail art into the entrepreneurial space. The idea, she explains, came from a gap she had noticed while looking for press-on nails herself.



“I've always had an interest and passion for beauty and fashion,” she says. “I love having my nails done. That's one thing about me — I will always have an amazing set of nails on.” So, when the opportunity to build something of her own came along, nails felt like a natural place to begin.



Press-on nails were already available, but Khushi felt that the designs on offer did not always reflect the styles she wanted to wear. She was looking for something that brought the latest nail trends into an accessible format — the kind of designs she would save while scrolling through Instagram, without having to spend hours at a salon recreating them.

“What's appealing about press-on nails is the convenience and accessibility,” she explains. “You want to be able to have a cool cat-eye nail without having to sit for three hours and do the entire process.” The idea was to bring more trend-led designs and creative options into a format that people could easily use.



The entrepreneurial experience has also opened up possibilities beyond nails. Khushi reveals that fashion is another area she has long wanted to explore. She enjoys sketching ideas and has already filled notebooks with designs she would like to bring to life. She even makes samples of clothes for herself, based on the pieces she wants to wear.



“I've already made designs in my books and I have different things that I want to be able to create,” she says. While she isn't revealing what that next step might look like, she is clear that fashion is something she would love to pursue in the future.

Actress swears by cuticle oil for nail care



While building a business around nail art has given Khushi a new way to explore her interest in beauty, taking care of her own nails remains just as important. The actress enjoys having a fresh set and considers them an important part of her personal style. But with regular nail styling comes the need to look after the natural nails underneath.



For her, cuticle oil is a must-have. She particularly enjoys a peach-scented one, which nourishes the cuticles while leaving behind a pleasant fragrance. “The more you style your nails, the more you need to take care of them as well,” she says, comparing nail care to looking after your skin.

She also points out that the way press-on nails are applied and removed matters. Repeated buffing, filing and peeling can affect the natural nail, so having alternatives that are gentler is important. Glue tabs, for instance, offer a convenient way to put on and remove press-ons without repeatedly working on the nail surface.



When it comes to designs, Khushi has a clear favourite: cat-eye nails. She is drawn to metallic finishes, reflective textures and shiny details, especially during the festive season. Her preferred nail shape, meanwhile, is non-negotiable. “I'll always have an almond-shaped nail. That's one thing about me — I don't like any other shape,” she says.

Less is more when it comes to skincare



While Khushi enjoys switching up her nails and experimenting with different designs, her approach to skincare is considerably more cautious. With social media constantly introducing new ingredients, treatments and elaborate skincare routines, it can be tempting to try a little bit of everything. Khushi, however, prefers to keep her approach uncomplicated.



“Less is more for my skin personally,” she says. “I don't like to layer on too many products because I have very sensitive skin.” Instead, she sticks to the basics, with sunscreen and a good moisturiser forming the foundation of her routine. She also enjoys using masks and occasionally turns to natural remedies.



Some of those experiments come courtesy of her sister and actress, Janhvi Kapoor, is apparently much more enthusiastic about home remedies. From putting egg in her hair to using fruits on her face, her sister enjoys trying different things. Khushi admits that she sometimes joins in when these little beauty sessions happen at home, although she is generally more cautious about what she tries.

One habit she has picked up from her sister is facial icing. “She ices her face a lot, every morning, or before a shoot or a day when you need to be out and have your picture taken,” Khushi shares. She has started doing it herself, particularly for the depuffing effect before a long day or a camera-facing appearance.



Her cautious approach also extends to professional treatments. While beauty trends such as microneedling and laser procedures often dominate online conversations, Khushi isn't in a hurry to try every treatment that comes along. She occasionally opts for a superficial red-carpet facial, but prefers to avoid anything too intensive.



“I get really scared that I'll react to something,” she says, recalling a particularly unpleasant experience after trying laser treatment. “I tried to do a laser once and I got a horrible reaction on my face.” She also admits that she is not particularly comfortable with other people touching her face, which makes her even more selective about treatments. Hair treatments, on the other hand, have been a different experience. She has tried PRP for her hair and says she loved it, but when it comes to her face, she would rather not take unnecessary chances.



So whether it's keeping her skincare routine fuss-free, trying a new nail trend or dreaming up designs for a future fashion label, Khushi is finding different ways to turn her creative interests into something of her own. With NailinIt marking her first entrepreneurial step and fashion on her mind, she seems keen to see where these ideas take her next.