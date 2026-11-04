Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao Groove To Yeh Prem Mol Liya At Diwali Bash; Rakul Preet Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Call It 'Epic' - VIDEO

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who starred together in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, reunited at a Diwali party hosted by the former at his residence a few days back. A video of the actors has now surfaced on social media, showing them dancing their hearts out at the bash.

Ayushmann shared a video of the celebration on Instagram on Wednesday (November 4), and gave fans a glimpse of the cheerful reunion. In the clip, he and Rajkummar can be seen grooving to the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann's upcoming film.

Ayushmann and Rajkummar's dance moment

The two actors danced side by side, holding hands and enjoying the music. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, along with actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, cheered for them before joining the celebration.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, “Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath.”

Reacting to the video in the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh and Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Epic."

Aparshakti Khurana and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

The reunion was particularly special for fans who remember the actors' collaboration in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Released in 2017, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed romantic comedy also featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

The film followed Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), who finds herself caught between two very different men, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar). Rajkummar's performance as Pritam, especially his transformation from a shy and timid man into a confident, rowdy suitor, received considerable appreciation from audiences.

Several celebrities attend Ayushmann and Tahira's Diwali bash

The celebration also brought together several familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik and Arjun Kapoor were among the guests at the gathering.

Earlier, Tahira had also shared a video from the festivities on her Instagram account, giving followers a glimpse of the celebrations. Reflecting on the evening, she wrote, “Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling."

Ayushmann gears up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R Barjatya.

With this project, the much-loved Rajshri character Prem is set to return to the big screen after 12 years. Ayushmann takes on the iconic role, with Sharvari playing his leading lady.

The story explores a relationship that begins with friendship and slowly develops into love. It also highlights the contrast between modern perspectives on romance and the traditional values and warmth of a joint family.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.