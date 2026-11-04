 Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Extortion Threat In Audio Message, Sender Claims Links To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
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Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Extortion Threat In Audio Message, Sender Claims Links To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly become the latest Bollywood actor to receive an extortion threat. Mumbai Police sources claim an unidentified individual sent him an audio message demanding crores of rupees while claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Extortion Threat In Audio Message, Sender Claims Links To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Threatening Audio Message | Instagram

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received a threatening audio message from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to Mumbai Police sources, the sender demanded crores of rupees from the actor in the message.

Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Threatening Audio Message

Police are currently investigating the threat and verifying the sender's claimed identity. As part of the probe, officials are comparing the audio message with recordings of a person bearing the same name available in their records.

The investigation is underway, and the sender's alleged association with the Lawrence gang is yet to be established.

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As of now, Ayushmann Khurrana has not issued any statement.

Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat

This comes after actor Tusshar Kapoor also received a threat from an individual claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore. However, police officials said that a voice comparison with previous threats attributed to Hari Boxer suggested that the caller was not the gangster he claimed to be.

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Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

This development comes days after actor Tiger Shroff survived a shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. Armed men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his car as he was leaving a football ground.

According to police, three people, including Tiger's driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident, while the actor escaped unhurt. Following the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility.

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Work Front

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Udta Teer, alongside Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

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