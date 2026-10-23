Udta Teer X Review: 'Charm Of A Dhurandhar...', 'Quirky Premise'; Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Impresses Netizens

Udta Teer X Review | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer has hit the big screens. The movie had grabbed the attention of the audience because of its trailer, and the pre-release buzz was decent. However, the advance booking was strictly average. Many people have watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Udta Teer combines the classic charm of a dhurandhar with the chaos of a comedy of errors, creating a unique spy caper experience. Ayushmann brings his usual flair to this genre-blending film that keeps audiences entertained with twists and humor (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Ayushmann Khurrana brings his signature charm to a spy-comedy that mixes espionage, mistaken identity, action and humour. With a quirky premise, a fresh take on the spy genre and an entertaining lead pairing with Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer aims to del (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Udta Teer is a refreshing spy comedy that blends clever humour with an unpredictable narrative. The laughs land, the storytelling keeps you hooked, and the climax delivers a terrific payoff. A thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. #UdtaTeer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, Udta Teer has left netizens impressed.

Udta Teer review

Meanwhile, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Udta Teer is not what you call a masterpiece, but it's entertaining in parts, where it has its moments."

Udta Teer box office collection day 1

While the advance booking was strictly average, we can expect Udta Teer to take a decent opening at the box office. The movie might collect around Rs. 3-4 crore at the box office in India on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.