Udta Teer Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Sells More Than 1 Lakh Tickets

Udta Teer Advance Booking | Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer has created a decent pre-release buzz. The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone's attention, and the actors have been busy with the promotions. The advance booking of the film has started, and, well, it has been getting a strictly decent response till now.

Udta Teer advance booking day 1

According to Sacnilk, for its first day, Udta Teer has sold more than 53K tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 18K tickets. The opening day collection till now stands at Rs. 1.56 crore gross with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 55.65 lakh.

So, looking at the pre-sales number for the first day, we can expect Udta Teer to take an average to decent opening. However, a lot depends on the film's early reviews from critics and the audience.

Udta Teer five-day advance booking

When it comes to the overall advance booking of Udta Teer (five days), the movie has sold 1.30 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 46K tickets. The advance booking total collection till now is Rs. 3.95 crore gross with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 1.44 crore.

Ayushmann Khurrana movies

Ayushmann was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. The film had failed to make a strong mark at the box office. Before that, he was seen in Thamma, which was also an average grosser.

His last hit film was the 2023 release Dream Girl 2. So, it will be interesting to see what response Udta Teer will get at the box office.

Udta Teer release date

Udta Teer was earlier slated to release on October 9, 2026. But it was postponed to October 23, 2026. It will be clashing at the box office with films like Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Tum Mere Ho.