Udta Teer Review: Mukul Dev Is The Real Star In Aayushmann Khurana, Sara Ali Khan's Absurdist Comedy | File photo

Title: Udta Teer

Director: Aakash Kaushik

Cast: Aayushmann Khurana, Sara Ali Khan, Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Brijendra Kala, Suhail Nayyar, Ram Kapoor

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

Udta Teer is a about a spy who accidentally disrupts a world of secrets when he loses his memory and forgets which nation he really works for.

Actors Performances

If there is one actor in this entire movie who without a doubt is the real star here- it's Mukul Dev (as terrorist Azhar Maqsood). When he came in onscreen for the first time, first we were confused, and then slowly realized that this was his final acting role where he appears posthumously. His demeanour and accent, both result in funny, and on several instances hilarious moments throughout. One can notice he had become overweight and bloated, but he uses that to add to the colour of his character.

Second to him is Brijendra Kala, who in his limited appearances does justice to a character like only someone like him can. Suhail Nayyar shoulders the responsibility of the second in command spy throughout. Aayushmann Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad/Vikrant seems like a dependable choice to position the entire movie on, while Sara Ali Khan as Yamini doesn't have much of a role, although right in the end she finally does get a chance to deliver a bit of a surprise.

Gulshan Grover as General Mir is a typical representation of a Pakistani general aka wazir-e-azam with a touch of the absurdly funny, while Rahul Bose as Burman gets an opportunity to speak via his eyes.

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Direction And Music

The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project. One genre he should certainly dabble in is short parodies with twists, which could become his genre. And yes, there an uncountable number of twists in the film, it to be taken too seriously though.

The music isn't bang on, since it seems they might have wanted to take a Dhurandhar like approach, though a lot of effort has gone into it, which must be appreciated. The Bhootni track stands out.

FPJ Verdict

Udta Teer is not what you call a masterpiece, but its entertaining in parts, where it has its moments.