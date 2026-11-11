‘Crazy Negligence’: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Trailer Faces Backlash As Fans Claim To Spot AI-Generated Scenes, Point Out Actor’s Changing Face And Injury |

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has come under scrutiny, with several social media users alleging the use of AI in the film's trailer. A user shared a clip from the trailer in slow motion, pointing out what appeared to be a change in the lead actor's facial features and expressions. The user wrote, "Let's not normalise AI slop in films!"

Another user pointed out an apparent change in Salman's face and the wound on it in a particular scene, questioning whether AI-generated visuals had been used. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "AI generated Salman Khan, ye kaun hai? Face ka wound bhi change ho gaya, face hi change ho gaya hai poora." The user further acknowledged that the film had reportedly faced several production issues but argued that using an AI-generated face in place of the lead actor was unacceptable. Calling it "just crazy negligence", the user criticised the makers over the apparent inconsistencies.

Let's not normalise AI slop in films! #Maatrubhumi https://t.co/kGMwUL5nNZ — Yash Saboo (@YashSaboo7) November 11, 2026

Soon, several others joined the discussion, with some claiming that nearly 80-90 per cent of the trailer appeared to be AI-generated. One user commented, "80% Trailer is made through AI." Another wrote, "Yep. 90%! Of the trailer was AI slop." A third user tweeted, "I felt like am watching some fanmade AI trailer tbh."

@YashSaboo7 Dude, the clip you started to play, that’s AI too — Surya Golthi (@SuryaGolthi98) November 11, 2026

@YashSaboo7 80% Trailer is made through AI 😭🤣 — ~Sidhant Sahoo~ #SidHeart 💕 (@SidheswarSaho9) November 11, 2026

@YashSaboo7 Yep. 90%! Of the trailer was AI slop — Surya Golthi (@SuryaGolthi98) November 11, 2026

Another social media user highlighted the apparent inconsistencies in Salman's facial features across different shots, writing, "The makers of #Maatrubhumi seem to have made the entire film using AI. They didn’t even use a green screen! This time, instead of using a body double for #SalmanKhan, they’ve apparently created him using AI. And the result? Five different scenes, five different faces!" Reacting to the trailer, another user remarked, "Reminds me why AI is dangerous. It's DONE, bro!"

@YashSaboo7 I felt like am watching some fanmade AI trailer tbh 🤣 — ⭐️Jason Duval⭐️ (@JasonDuvaal) November 11, 2026

The makers of #Maatrubhumi seem to have made the entire film using AI. They didn’t even use a green screen! This time, instead of using a body double for #SalmanKhan, they’ve apparently created him using AI. And the result? Five different scenes, five different faces! In one scene he looks bloated, in another he looks skinny, then he has a baby face, and in another he looks like an old man. It’s so poorly done that it’s not even worthy of an OTT release! — Sandeep Pathak (@Im_SPathak) November 11, 2026

#MaatrubhumiTrailer reminds me why AI is dangerous. 💀 It's DONE, bro! 😭 https://t.co/iSnvvrnzXg — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) November 10, 2026

The makers unveiled the trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace late on November 10, 2026, after keeping fans waiting throughout the day. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The film, reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is slated to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.