Meiyang Chang Remembers Prashant Tamang As Maatrubhumi Trailer Releases: 'Wish We Could've Watched This Together'

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang shared an emotional tribute to his friend and former Indian Idol contestant Prashant Tamang ahead of the release of Maatrubhumi. The upcoming Salman Khan film will feature Prashant in what is expected to be his final screen appearance.

Prashant, who passed away in January this year, will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film. Remembering his friend, Meiyang expressed happiness that audiences will finally get to watch him on the big screen in a role he was excited about.

Taking to Instagram, the Badmaash Company actor shared a photo of Prashant and spoke about the journey that took him from a reality show to films and international screens.

Sharing his thoughts, Meiyang wrote, "Mero Bhai and his final screen appearance! I'm so glad Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide."

Meiyang Chang Recalls Prashant Tamang's Excitement About Maatrubhumi

Meiyang also remembered how excited Prashant was about being part of the Salman Khan film. He recalled their conversations and said that he would have joked with his friend about getting the role himself.

Meiyang added, "Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could've watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you."

Prashant Tamang's Journey From Indian Idol To Films

Prashant Tamang became a household name after winning the third season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Originally from Darjeeling, West Bengal, he went on to build a career in entertainment, appearing in several Nepali films and later featuring in the popular web series Paatal Lok.

The singer and actor died at the age of 43 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in January 2026. His death came as a shock to fans and members of the entertainment industry.