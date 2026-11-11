Maatrubhumi Trailer: 'Thank You For Saving My ₹500', 'Puri Movie Hie Dikha Di'; Netizens Hilariously React To Over 4 Minutes Long Promo Of Salman Khan Starrer

Maatrubhumi Trailer: Netizens Hilarious React To Over 4 Minutes Long Promo Of Salman Khan Starrer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Maatrubhumi was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. However, it was on Tuesday night that the trailer was released on YouTube. The length of the trailer is four minutes and 35 seconds, making it one of the longest trailers for a Bollywood movie. Well, after the trailer was launched, netizens started reacting to it. While it has received a response, some YouTube users have written some hilarious comments on it.

A netizen commented, "Bhai ka dil bohot bada hai.. Puri movie he dikha di trailer bol k.. (sic)." Another YT user wrote, "Thank you for showing full movie for free.. The editor who edited this trailer deserves respect (sic)."

Watch Maatrubhumi trailer below...

One more netizen commented, "A huge thank you to the trailer maker for saving me 500! I watched the entire movie in just 3 minutes (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Maatrubhumi release date

Maatrubhumi was supposed to release in April this year, but later the film was postponed, and the makers decided to release the movie on November 20, 2026. However, it was pushed once again, and it will now hit the big screens on December 4, 2026.

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial won't be getting a solo release, as Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha is all set to clash at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response both movies will get at the box office.

Salman Khan denies reports of having issues with Ministry

There were reports that Maatrubhumi faced issues with the Ministry of Defence, as reportedly, it is based on the India-China war, the battle of Galwan. However, Salman denied the reports at the trailer launch event and said that the reason behind the delay was the VFX work.

Fans of Salman have been eagerly waiting to watch the actor as an Army officer in the movie.