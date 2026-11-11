'Who Approved This? Bhai, Please Retire': Salman Khan's 'Let's Sort This, Bro' Dialogue In Maatrubhumi Trailer Leaves Netizens Cringing

Salman Khan Faces Trolling Over Maatrubhumi Trailer Dialogue | YouTube

Actor Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on Tuesday evening, November 10, but his dialogues have left several netizens cringing. After facing multiple delays, the film is finally scheduled to hit theatres on December 4.

One particular dialogue has caught everyone's attention. In the trailer, Salman, while addressing his Chinese counterpart, says, "Let's sort this shitt, bro! Peace out." The casual dialogue, delivered in the middle of a tense military situation, has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

Check out Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer:

Interestingly, the dialogue also reminded many viewers of Salman's viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark from July. Several users shared memes and sarcastic comments, while others expressed disappointment over the writing and tone of the scene.

Netizens React

Reacting to the dialogue, one user wrote, "Who approved this s**t? They are desperately trying to portray the Chinese PLA as friendly." Another commented, "Let's solve this s**t, bro... peace out. Bhai-coded dialogue."

A third user questioned the dialogue's suitability in a war setting, writing, "Let's sort this, bro. Peace out. Who talks like this in a war?"

Others were even more critical, with one social media user suggesting that Salman should announce his retirement. Another joked, "Let's stop this, bro, peace out. This is exactly what fans want from Salman right now."Apart from Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4.

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About Maatrubhumi

Apart from Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, clashing with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha.